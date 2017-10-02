How a new type of concrete could ease weather hazards

Dealing with rainwater is a big problem in cities, and porous concrete could help in a big way. This concrete, called Topmix Permeable, can absorb 4000 liters of water in 1 minute!

Concrete, metal, and most of the other materials used in constructing a city can not soak up water. When it rains in a city, instead of soaking into the environment’s natural drainage system (plants, soils, streams, etc), the water piles up in our yards and streets. This is when flash flooding can become a major problem.

However, if parking lots and sidewalks could absorb that water it could lessen the likelihood of flooding and even do away with more minor inconveniences like puddles.

There’s another upside to this new permeable concrete too. Since it can soak up rainwater, it would be able to stay cooler than traditional asphalt. Not only would this keep you and your pets from scorching the bottoms of your feet, but it could actually keep surface temperatures over the concrete cooler.

There is a reason you don’t see it everywhere though. When water freezes, it expands. If the concrete has soaked up water, then it’s at risk of being damaged anytime it freezes over. That’s why it’s being used with a second hydraulic layer to allow some expansion.

Topmix Permeable is proving to be a great example of how technology can help us continue to grow safely!