Gene Stallings has heart attack, hospitalized in Dallas

DALLAS – Former Alabama head coach Gene Stallings was placed on a ventilator after having a heart attack over the weekend.

Stallings is resting comfortably at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Former Auburn coach Pat Dye confirmed to our news partners at AL.com that Stallings had been placed on a ventilator before a stent was put in place.

“The doctor thinks he’s going to have a full recovery,” said Dye. “He’s back to being ornery and wants to go home,”

Dye’s personal assistant, Lynn Huggins has been in contact with Stallings’ wife, Ruth Ann. She confirmed to AL.com that Stallings developed a clot, but is expected to make a “full recovery.”

Stallings was admitted to ICU at the Paris Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Baylor.

“Because he’s Gene Stallings, he’s not happy about being in bed,” Huggins said. “For his age, the doctors feel he’s going to make a full recovery.”

Stallings also had two minor strokes earlier this year.