Albertville High homecoming court members asked two special education students to serve as their escorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. -- A school's homecoming is always memorable, and at Albertville High School, this year was even more so.

Before the Albertville Aggies burst onto the field Friday night there was pomp and circumstance. It was the school's homecoming game.

"It makes me feel overwhelmed and overjoyed," said Cindy Yates. Her son Justin is a special education student at the school. Two members of the homecoming court asked him and his friend, Grayson Gladden, to be their escorts on the field.

"Grayson and Justin are both really positive people and they always bring people up, and I knew that they would make our night special," said court member Brindlee Denney.

"I didn't really want the night to be about me because that's how it usually is. It's always about the girl, and I think it should be focused more on everyone," added court member Sophie - Elle Garrett.

So the girls asked if the two young men could be their escorts. "I think we try to live our life for the Lord, and live to serve and not be served," Garrett explained.

"Grayson made me feel amazing and everybody was crying up in the stands," added Denney.

As a mom, Yates says it was an emotional night. "We've got a high school full of good kids," Yates said with a smile. In fact, this isn't the first time the students made her son feel included. Justin loves sports, and last year the football team made him an honorary player of the week. The basketball team gave him a signed ball.

Friday, under the bright lights and with sound of the Aggie Band playing on the field, it was a night to remember.

"We treat each other like family," Garrett said.