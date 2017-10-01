White House glows in pink in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the White House was lit pink Sunday evening.

“During October, we raise awareness and encourage people to take steps to reduce their risk of breast cancer,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “I encourage all women to talk to their healthcare providers about mammograms and other methods of early detection and what can be done to reduce that risk.”

As President Donald J. Trump stated in a proclamation on September 29, “our nation joins in solidarity with those who are currently battling breast cancer and we remember those we have lost to the disease. Too many Americans endure the pain and heartbreak of losing a family member or friend to breast cancer. Memories of our loved ones, and their courage in the face of suffering, drive us to find a cure.”

More than 250,000 American women and 2,000 men will likely be diagnosed with some form of breast cancer in 2017. Because of early detection and improved treatment options, deaths from breast cancer have decreased significantly in the last decade, but there is still work to be done.