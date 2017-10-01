Training aircraft reported missing after crash in Tennessee

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a plane crashed near the Cherokee National Forrest in Tellico Plains, Tennessee Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Navy confirmed on Twitter that Training Air Wing ONE and CNATRA are investigating the possibility that it is a T-45 from Training Air Wing ONE based out of NAS Meridian, Miss.

At this time, authorities know they had a T-45C Goshawk training in the area of Tellico Plains that has not returned to the air station.

The status of the instructor and student on board the aircraft is unknown at this time.

Training Air Wing ONE is one of five training wings that belong to CNATRA.