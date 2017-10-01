Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 5

Check out the best plays from week 5 of the high school football season!

  1. North Jackson QB Tanner Woodall looks wrapped up on the keeper but he breaks free from the defender and charges to the end zone for the touchdown
  2. Boaz QB Easton Hardin fires and hits his receiver Taylor Smith in the end zone
  3. DAR  QB Will Bailey drops a dime into the hands of Noah Smith for the long touchdown
  4. Sylvania's Kris Shavers cuts up the middle and races to the end zone for the score
  5. Guntersville's Zach Goodwin scoops up the loose ball and returns it for six points

 

 