Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 5

Check out the best plays from week 5 of the high school football season!
- North Jackson QB Tanner Woodall looks wrapped up on the keeper but he breaks free from the defender and charges to the end zone for the touchdown
- Boaz QB Easton Hardin fires and hits his receiver Taylor Smith in the end zone
- DAR QB Will Bailey drops a dime into the hands of Noah Smith for the long touchdown
- Sylvania's Kris Shavers cuts up the middle and races to the end zone for the score
- Guntersville's Zach Goodwin scoops up the loose ball and returns it for six points