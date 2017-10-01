Rainsville man arrested, charged with attempted murder

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — After responding to a shooting during a bonfire in Jackson County Saturday night, police arrested and charged a Rainsville man with attempted murder.

According to police two people got into a fight which resulted in one of the them being shot. Police say the altercation may have been over a girl.

An unidentified 18-year-old victim was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

Shawn Dale Brown, 21, was identified as the suspect behind the shooting and was found hiding nearby in the woods.

Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is currently being held without bond.

Jackson County police continue to investigate.