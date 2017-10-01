× Mayor Battle reacts to the spotlight Huntsville has seen the past several days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In a little over a week, Huntsville has seen a visit from both the President and Vice-President of the United States, two visits from Governor Kay Ivey, and played an important part in the Senate Republican primary election.

But Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle isn’t shying away from the national spotlight. He explains what it means to have all eyes on the Rocket City.

“It’s been great because we’ve been able to tell people about our community. We’ve been able to talk about the second largest Research Park in America, 20,000 jobs being added the last ten years, about the idea that we have investment in our area,” he said.

Mayor Battle said it’s nice to be put under that large of a microscope because it’s a chance to show off Huntsville.

“The constant comment by everybody is ‘I had no idea, I had no idea about this’, now as they come more people have that idea about what our community is about, what our area is about, what the whole North Alabama area is about,” he explained.

Which Mayor Battle said is specifically helpful as Huntsville does recruitment, and looks to bring in new businesses. But part of that success also stems from the foundation the city already has, starting with the education system.

“We start doing coding in the first and second grade. We have that digital one to one education, we have workforce development. As you come through the high schools you”ll see somebody working with unmanned aerial vehicles, or somebody working in the cyber field,” Battle said.

He said all of that ties together to help Huntsville attract companies to North Alabama.

“We can say that we have an educated, career-ready, workforce coming straight out of our high schools and going into our two-year college system,” explained Mayor Battle.