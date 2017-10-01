Magazine legend Si Newhouse, publisher of Vogue, GQ, The New Yorker, dies at 89

(CNN Money) — The magazine industry has lost a legend.

Si Newhouse Jr., the longtime publisher of Condé Nast and driving force behind some of the most recognizable titles on newsstands, died Sunday at 89.

A family spokesperson confirmed his death to Vogue.

“Si Newhouse was the most extraordinary leader,” said Anna Wintour, the editor in chief of Vogue. “Wherever he led, I followed, unquestioningly, simply because he put as much faith in me as I had in him.”

Samuel Irving Newhouse, who went by “Si,” built the Condé Nast magazine empire, which today includes Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and GQ. They are among the most recognizable publications in the world.

Newhouse, with his brother Donald, owned Advance Publications, which publishes Condé Nast titles and a big group of local and national media outlets. It’s a major stakeholder in Discovery Communications, cable operator Charter Communications and Reddit. The company was founded by their father in 1922.

He served as Conde Nast’s chairman for 40 years and retired as the company’s chairman emeritus in 2015.

Newhouse was listed as No. 100 on Bloomberg’s list of billionaires, which reports his worth at $12.7 billion.

His death follows the death this week of another magazine giant: Hugh Hefner, who launched Playboy magazine in 1953