“An alternative to the people” State Senator Holtzclaw discusses his candidacy for U.S. Senate

The Alabama Fifth District seat in Congress has an incumbent, Republican Mo Brooks. The election, set for next year, also has some opposition to the sitting senator. One of those challengers is current State Senator Bill Holtzclaw.

Sen. Holtzclaw stopped by the WHNT News 19 studio this week to talk about why he feels he is the right man to send to Washington.

“I’m offering myself as an alternative to the people that’s going to work with the president, that’s going to work as a member of the Republican party there in Washington to try to come together and find some common ground so that we can find progress. Whether that is on tax reform, whether that is on immigration, whether that is on health care, but the American people deserve that. The 5th District deserves that.”

Watch our entire conversation with State Senator Bill Holtzclaw in its entirety:

