What You Need To Know About Fall Weather

Fall is officially here, and just like every other season fall comes with its own set of weather hazards.

Wildfires: Fall season is also wildfire season in the south. We’re unlikely to see as many intense fires as we did last fall, since we have thankfully pulled out of the 2016’s drought.

That doesn’t mean we’re in the clear though. When fall rolls around strong cold fronts regularly bring dry air and high winds. We also have more natural kindling as fall foliage covers the ground.

If you enjoy grilling or camping, remember to never leave a grill or campfire unattended. If you see a wildfire, call 911 and report it to the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Severe Weather: While our primary severe weather season comes in the Spring, we do see a ‘second’ severe weather season from late October through November. This is particularly true of the Gulf States, where more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is available.

Just like spring, fall is a transitional season. In the spring the jet stream is shifting to the north, before settling north of Alabama through summer. In the fall the jet stream starts to shift south again, which translates into more active weather as cool, dry air from the north meets up with the warm, humid air to the south.

The best way to stay prepared this fall is to check your forecast regularly and keep Live Alert 19 with you to receive alerts.