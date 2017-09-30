Wearable Technology – Smart for You or Hackers?

According to Forbes.com, wearable technology has quickly become the new fad that’s a must-have. “From smart watches, glasses, fitness and health trackers to smart jewelry, there are thousands of devices and designs to choose from. The wearables market is expected to be over $4 billion in 2017″. Out of the 70% of consumers that are aware of wearables, one in six of those currently own and use one.

As the popularity of wearables rises, so does the possibility of a security breach. With most wearables collecting data such as date of birth, medical information, location, and personal contacts and information, knowing how to protect your privacy is becoming ever more important. Smartwatches already offer numerous security features that most are not taking advantage of because they are not automatically set. It is important to take the time out to set the following security features to help combat any potential phishing attempts:

Set a PIN code. Set a pin code that’s necessary to unlock the device. If the device allows you to choose the length, the longer the better. Create a pattern. If your device offers the ability to set a special pattern to open it, create one. Guessing a pattern is much more difficult than cracking a PIN code. Use your phone locking feature. Have your phone lock your device if it is a certain distance away. That way, if your device is stolen, the person will not be able to unlock it. Turn on wrist detection. Set your watch to detect your wrist. If it is not on your wrist, it should lock. Turn Bluetooth off when not in use. If you take your device off when you sleep or during the day, make sure to disable your Bluetooth. This will protect your device from hackers. Pair device for the first time from home. By doing your additional pairing at home, you are reducing the possibility of anyone else hacking into your device.

