The Rose of Sharon ask for public’s help to keep serving the less fortunate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For more than a decade the the Rose of Sharon has been helping the less fortunate. This past year, a new owner took over the non profit, and has been running things since January. She said running the soup kitchen has been a lot harder than she thought it was going be.

"We have a great need down here in Huntsville, there's people living on the streets, there are people living in cars, under buses, there's people living in the back of buildings and abandoned buildings. We need to help these people," said Theresa Wilson, owner of The Rose of Sharon.

Wilson is slowly blossoming into her new position.

"Since January we've served over 15,000 meals to those in need and who are hungry, We've clothed over 700 people, and we've given over 300 food boxes," said Wilson.

Wilson and her other two employees are making a difference in the Rocket City, but it comes at a cost. "It takes between $10,000 and $13,000 a month to run a soup kitchen and that`s all by community donation or grant money."

Wilson said times are hard. Last month they got about $8,000 worth of community donations. "We spent about $13,000 in things that we needed to pay."

So they were over their budget by $5,000 dollars, but Wilson was able to find the funds to cover costs. "It comes over from leftovers from the holidays, it comes from different resources and I go and plea with them that we need this money," said Wilson.

Money problems are an issue Wilson deals with on a regular basis. "It is stressful, I put it in Gods hands. I know God is going to provide for us and people in the community are going to come along side this resource," said Wilson.

Even with all the pressure of running the place, Wilson still looks at the positive. "I think I got better at taking care of people and giving back to people and understanding their situation and where we can come in and help."

During holidays Wilson said tons of donations come in, but it's the other 10 months out of the year, where donations are scarce.