Sparkman v Hazel Green; Deshler v Colbert County; Shoals Christian v Decatur Heritage

Under first year head coach Laron White, Sparkman is off to its best start since 2006! The Senators, riding high after knocking off James Clemens last week for the first time four years. Hazel Green won a battle of its own last Friday, taking down Decatur in a high-scoring shootout. It was also a milestone for Trojans head coach Will Wagnon who recorded his 50th career win! Big congrats to coach Wagnon.

These teams have met every year since 1962! Hazel Green has had the upper hand lately, winning the last seven straight. This week Sparkman managed to stop that streak. The Senators came out on top winning 20-14.

Another undefeated team, Deshler, playing at Colbert County. A full house in Leighton, it was standing room only at kick-off. That fired the Indians up, but they fizzled out. Deshler stays perfect on the year improving to 5-0 winning 35-20.

Shoals Christian and Decatur Heritage have had two completely different seasons thus far, the Flame are winless while the Eagles are undefeated. The home team tried to impose its will early in the first quarter, but the Eagles kept rollin. Decatur Heritage made sure those streaks stayed intact, winning 55-24.