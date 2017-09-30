× Shooting victim discovered in Huntsville wreck has died

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — 34-year-old George Jarrett has died from a fatal gunshot wound.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Jarrett’s death is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

Authorities shut down a portion of Adventist Boulevard Saturday around 8:30 p.m. following a single-vehicle wreck.

HEMSI emergency crews say that when arrived to the scene they discovered that Jarrett had been shot before the accident.

Crews transported Jarrett to the hospital in critical condition.