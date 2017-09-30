Scottsboro Fire sells t-shirts for Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - With Breast Cancer Awareness Month happening in October, the Scottsboro firefighters will be wearing pink. "So throughout the month of October, our uniform personnel, our firefighters will be wearing these shirts as their uniform," says Chief Gene Necklaus.

They started this form of awareness back in 2010, and it somehow trickled down into the community. "As a side to that awareness raise, we sell these shirts to the public for $10 and all those funds go to Beauty and the Beast," says Chief Necklaus.

Beauty and the Beast is a Jackson County non-profit that distributes funds to those families and victims battling cancer. "There's several organizations that help with breast cancer in terms of research or other things. Beauty and the Beast is different in that it directly supports those patients that live in the county."

Although they serve every single day, sporting these shirts is just one more way to give back to their community. "Not everyone has a fire," explains Chief Necklaus. "Not everyone calls 911. But throughout things that go on in life, everybody needs some support from time to time. And this is just one way we try to provide that."

T-shirts are available at fire station one in downtown Scottsboro, right behind city hall.