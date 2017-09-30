Plainview v Fyffe; Guntersville v Madison County; Russellville v Hartselle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plainview took on the 2A State Champs, Fyffe this week. Both teams were undefeated going into the match-up and on top of their respective region standings. Coming into week 5, the Red Devils had allowed just six total points scored this year in four games, that's only 1 and a half points a game. The Bears tried hard to change that. They put up a lot of points, but they couldn't keep pace with the Red Devils losing 43-27.

Madison County was upset by Randolph last week, trying to bounce back against Guntersville. The Tigers were fired up, but the Wildcats are a team you can't take lightly. The Wildcats hand Madison County its second straight loss 35-13.

A battle of the Tigers! Russellville, taking on Hartselle on homecoming, but this wasn't much of a game. Hartselle was up 37-0 by the second quarter with no sign of letting up. This was a blowout, Hartselle brought in a huge homecoming win 51-0.