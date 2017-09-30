North Jackson v Scottsboro; Bob Jones v Florence; Clay Chalkville v James Clemens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congressman Mo Brooks in town for the coin toss for the North Jackson at Scottsboro game. Both teams on the struggle bus this season. The Wildcats QB Hatton Metz keeps it and runs in the first score of the game. Chief's QB Tanner Woodall got wrapped up but he managed to move it across the line. But it wasn't enough. The Wildcats win big beating the Chiefs 56-27.

The Bob Jones Patriots are on a roll, winning their last three games. They hit the road this week to face the Florence Falcons. The Florence D put up a good fight, but the Pats had the momentum. Bob Jones crushed Florence 55-31.

James Clemens on a three game skid, but things didn't get easier this week against Clay-Chalkville. A packed house this week at Madison City Schools stadium, it was homecoming for the Jets. The James Clemens offense struggled, the defense tried to step up but the Jets fall to 1-4 on the year losing 28-0.