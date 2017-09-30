Crossville v Sylvania; DAR v Geraldine; Boaz v Albertville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Crossville and Sylvania, losing wasn't something they'd had to deal with this season. Both teams were undefeated, 4-0 going into week 5, but only one team's record remained spotless. Crossville is the bigger school in Class 5A but Sylvania, hailing from Class 3A, has actually won the last four meetings. This week was no different, Crossville couldn't keep pace. The Rams hand the Lions their first loss of the season, 42-28.

DAR and Geraldine played each other for only the second time ever. Last year the Bulldogs beat the Patriots in their inaugural meeting. This time the Pats had other plans. DAR spoiled Geraldine's Homecoming celebration, winning 19-7.

A big rivalry game this week over on Sand Mountain. Albertville was blanked last week by Oxford, but this week the Aggies bounced back against a struggling Boaz team. The Pirates couldn't handle it, Albertville picking up the win 49-19.