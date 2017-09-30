Auburn runs away from Mississippi State 49-10 in SEC home opener

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) – Jarrett Stidham led an Auburn passing attack to its best outing of the season, throwing for 264 yards with two touchdowns with four passes of at least 47 yards, in a 49-10 demolishing of No. 24 Mississippi State and its No. 9 pass defense at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

Stidham completed passes of 47, 49, 57 and 52 yards in what was an all-out assault on the Bulldogs secondary, which had allowed three passes of 40-plus yards in its first four games.

The play of the night was Stidham’s 57-yard throw to Eli Stove from Auburn’s 1-yard line. Six plays later Kerryon Johnson (23 carries for 116 yards) scored his second of three touchdowns to make it 28-10.

