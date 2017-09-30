× Alabama A&M homecoming parade brings out old fans and new

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The streets of downtown Huntsville were packed with students, alumni, and fans of Alabama A&M University as they brought their homecoming week to a close with their annual parade.

Maxine Rooks is an Alabama A&M alumna, who is no stranger to the annual homecoming parade. When asked how long she’s been coming she said, “Oh my goodness for years, for years.”

This year it was a family affair for Rooks, who brought along her grandchildren. She said she would love for them to follow in her footsteps.

“Well hope so, hope so. We have them all dressed in A&M’s attire so hopefully they will become A&M graduates,” she said.

Machelle Fletcher isn’t originally from Huntsville, but she has since made it her home, which makes the celebration even more special for her.

“Just to see old friends, and just to get in the spirit of homecoming,” she said. Fletcher said her favorite parts of homecoming week include, “The parade, of course the band, and watching the football players.”

The Alabama A&M Marching Maroon and White band is a crowd favorite, and what fans waited the whole parade to see

5-year-old Calie White-Langford came with her grandmother, and had a front row seat to watch what she said is the best part, the cheerleaders and dancers.

She said she wanted to attend A&M and be a cheerleader. The future Bulldog is already practicing, as she gave an emphatic “Go Bulldogs!” and she sounds pretty good. Hopefully we’ll see her on the sidelines one day.