Alabama A&M beats UAPB on homecoming 27-14

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (aamusports.com) - It was a joyous Homecoming for Alabama A&M.

The Bulldogs put together a yardage and time-gobbling offense with a smothering defense in a 27-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

With the win, A&M improves to 2-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and 2-3 overall. UAPB falls to 1-1, 2-3.

The Bulldogs are now 2-0 in the SWAC for the first time since 2012. Winners of five of their last six SWAC games, A&M travels to Baton Rouge to face Southern next Saturday.

Quarterback Aqeel Glass was 26 of 43 passing for 291 yards and receiver Octayvious Miles had his second consecutive game with 100 yards receiving.

