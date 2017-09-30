Huntsville authorities discover shooting victim following wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Authorities shut down a portion of Adventist Boulevard Saturday around 8:30 p.m. following a vehicle wreck.

The area of Sparkman Drive to Wynn Drive was shut down for about an hour.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, when emergency crews arrived to the scene they discovered that the person inside the vehicle had been shot before the accident.

Crews transported the shooting victim to the hospital in critical condition.

