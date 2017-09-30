19th Hole: Swing Rhythm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - If you`ve ever hit on a driving range, you know how easy it is to lose your rhythm while being on the driving range. Shea Balch, Assistant Golf Professional at Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove shows you a little tip to kind of help you restore that rhythm.
