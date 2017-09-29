Two vehicle wreck causes traffic to divert from Hwy 231 in Lacey’s Spring

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on Hwy 231 is causing southbound traffic to be diverted.

Authorities are working to clear the crash that happened around 4:30 a.m., just south of Gasoline Alley on Hwy 231.

When the two vehicles collided, one tipped on its side causing the driver to be trapped for about 30 minutes.

Emergency crews transported both of the drivers to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

At this time both southbound lanes of Hwy 231 are being diverted onto Old Hwy 231.

At times the northbound side was down to one lane, but it has since been reopened.