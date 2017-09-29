Titans player receives death threats over locker room comments on NFL protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker says he and his family have received death threats since he told fans not to come to games if they felt disrespected by NFL players’ protests.

The comments in question were made to the Tennessean after the Titans won over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Before the game, both teams made a joint decision to stay in the locker room during the national anthem to show unity.

“First off, I’m going to say this: We’re not disrespecting the military, the men and women that serve in the Army. That’s not what it’s all about,” said Walker. “If you look at most of the guys in here – I’ve been in the USO. I support the troops. This is not about that. It’s about equal rights, and that’s all everyone is trying to show, is that we all care about each other.

“And the fans that don’t want to come to the game? I mean, OK. Bye. I mean, if you feel that’s something, we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game. You don’t have to. No one’s telling you to come to the game. It’s your freedom of choice to do that.”

Walker shared the threats over the comments Thursday night in a social media post:

The Pro Bowl tight end, who toured the Middle East this year on the NFL’s USO Tour, called the threats “heartbreaking.” He says the racist and violent words both he and his son have heard are a reminder of how the country is divided and “full of hateful rhetoric.”

Walker says the words will only drive him as he works to reach out to community groups, listen to opposing opinions and honor members of the military who risk their lives so Americans can talk issues out safely.