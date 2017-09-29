Missionaries From Puerto Rico make it back to Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. — We have seen the devastation in Puerto Rico for more than a week. Thousands of trees and power lines continue to be down in the area.

There are even people lined out the door at Puerto Rico grocery stores waiting for it to open to get basic items to survive. "It sounds very weird, but actually food and water wasn't the biggest problem. It was actually gasoline and cash," missionary Gary Ashley explained.

Cathy and Gary Ashley are local missionaries at Madison Baptist Church. They've lived in Puerto Rico for nine years. They were there with their four kids when Hurricane Maria hit. "We own a house there in Manati, Puerto Rico," Cathy Ashley explained.

They just got back to Alabama Thursday night. The Ashley's said just getting to the airport had its hurdles. "We didn't have cell phone signal. Every time we would drive down the interstate we would see a group of people. We would pull over with our phone, get out and see if we could get a signal strong enough to be able to call home.," Cathy explained.

They were able to call home to let their families know everyone was okay. "We are very thankful for our lives it didn't harm us. We weren't in any danger," Cathy said.

Thankfully Cathy was able to get a hold of her dad to get plane tickets out of Puerto Rico.

Gary said the entire airport had no electricity, and there was tons of traffic to get there. "Thousands of people in the terminal trying to get in line with no air conditioner," Gary said.

The Ashley's said the devastation is mind blowing and their heart breaks for Puerto Rico. They said the hurricane didn't severely damage their home, but their church suffered serious damage. They plan to fly back in a few weeks to help re-build.