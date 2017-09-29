HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville shuts out Columbia 44-0, and Madison Academy runs away from Tanner 49-7. Check out the week 5 highlights from Football Friday on Thursday!
Madison Academy and Huntsville pick up Thursday night wins
