Local mother hopes new cancer research keeps families from experiencing similar loss

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — HudsonAlpha scientists are searching for the newest breakthrough in ovarian cancer.

Local mother Debra Hallmark knows the hurt that cancer can bring and what this latest research can mean for other families.

During a visit with her oldest daughter, Debra learned her daughter had found a lump in her pelvic area.

“She said, ‘mom what do you think this could be?’ I said maybe a swollen lymph node. Just go have it checked.”

Some time went by before Debra’s daughter Deanna went to the doctor. By then the lump had gotten larger. When she did go to get it checked out the doctor gave her a cream and sent her on her way.

“It just kept getting larger,” said Debra.

After much encouragement, Deanna finally went to an OBGYN.

“By that time it had swollen to where she even had difficulty walking,” explained Debra.

After some testing the doctor told Deanna it was ovarian cancer. The mass that was the size of a grapefruit by then needed to be removed.

For several months Deanna went through extensive chemo therapy.

“Once that tumor continues to grow and isn’t treated it becomes harder to treat once it is detected,” said Debra.

Devin Absher with HudsonAlpha said they’re hoping their latest research will result in cancer therapies that are specific to your genetics.

“The future of cancer therapy is all going to be very genetically driven therapies specific to the profile of your tumor,” explained Absher.

This means your genes will help them determine the type of help you receive something Absher says is already in use for certain types of illnesses.

‘”The number of therapies that are genetically formed is going to go way up.”

Deanna died from ovarian cancer in 2010, just before her 27th birthday. Debra misses her daughter every day and hopes this research will help keep other families from experiencing the same loss.

HudsonAlpha is offering free testing for women and men aged thirty through October, to determine if you have this gene.