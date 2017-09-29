Johnson Elementary Kidcam!

What makes Friday even better? Friday with Kindergarteners, of course!

Meet my Kindergarten friends at Johnson Elementary in Limestone County. They've been learning about weather in class lately: talking about things like clouds, storms, rain, and an introduction to the water cycle. That water cycle is a pretty neat thing when you think about it, so that's what we spent most of our time talking about this morning.

These students are already showing how bright they are by making predictions about how water will behave in their outdoor classroom. They put pans out early this morning and had to decide whether the amount of water would increase or decrease out in the sunshine.

I read one of my Kindergartener's (Walt) favorite books: The Little Raindrop. It's a neat story about following the journey of a raindrop falling from the sky, traveling back to the ocean, then back to the clouds again.

Johnson Elementary participates in the AMSTI program: Alabama Math Science and Technology Initiative.

I'm a huge AMSTI fan; it brings hands-on learning instead of only asking the students to memorize things from a book.

