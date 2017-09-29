Belmont Sausage recalls smoked turkey drumsticks due to misbranding and undeclared allergens

WASHINGTON — An undetermined amount of smoked turkey products are being recalled by the Belmont Sausage Co. due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement Friday.

According to the FSIS, the products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The smoked turkey drumstick items were produced from September 27, 2015 through September 27, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

25- to 29-oz. plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 18 pieces of “Wolverine Packing Co. complete protein solutions Smoked Turkey Drumsticks” with lot code 20144.

20- to 24-oz. plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 20 pieces of “Wolverine Packing Co. complete protein solutions Smoked Turkey Drumsticks” with lot code 20148.

The products included in the recall bear establishment number “P-21309” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to an institutional location in Michigan that further distributed nationwide.

There has not been any reported illnesses due to these products at this time.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

More information about the Belmont Sausage Co. recall can be found here.