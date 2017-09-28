Why should you plant trees in the fall?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're finally starting to see some cooler weather coming in, which means it's a perfect time for planting. At least, that's what they always say. Let's take a look at why.

In the fall, the temperature is mild, but the soil is still warm enough for root growth. In order for trees to thrive, they must have strong roots, so as leaf development slows or ceases in the fall, trees have the opportunity to focus on roots instead.

Watering is important on newly planted trees. Keeping up with watering is easier when the temperature is cooler and less humid. A major obstacle for a new tree is the first summer and potential drought. If you plant seven to eight months ahead of that time, the tree will have a much needed advantage to survive.

In autumn, insects and disease are not usually an issue, and if you can get your tree established before the spring, it may reduce complications from any disease or insect next year.

These facts for fall planting aren't only for trees, but can also apply to most any permanent or hardy plant. Though it is true that any plant can be planted at any time of the year with proper care, fall is the best time and most comfortable.

