The Grocery Delivery Test

Posted 5:14 pm, September 28, 2017, by

There never seems to be enough time to get everything done in a day.   Grocery shopping is the last thing on our to-do list.  Delivery services are designed to help you feed your time-starved family.  Clarissa McClain puts two delivery services to the test.  The results tonight on WHNT News 19 at 10.