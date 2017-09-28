Spend a #DayWithTheDPD on Twitter

DECATUR, Ala. – Everyone can learn more about what the Decatur Police Department does to protect and serve its community. A new social media effort is giving people an inside look at an officer’s day, in real-time.

Not many people get to say they’ve gone to work with a Decatur police officer.

Emme Long with the Decatur Police Department, says “Every stop we make, every activity we do, you’ll hear about.” She’s talking about the new social media initiative called #DayWithTheDPD.

It’s a hashtag on Twitter the department is using to give a behind the scenes look.

Have you ever seen the inside of a patrol vehicle? It's our portable command central for dispatch and response. #DayWithTheDPD pic.twitter.com/YoEe0Vmllt — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) September 28, 2017

“It gives the community a better perspective of what we really do on a daily basis and we do more than just write tickets, take people to jail…we get more involved with the community than a lot of people realize,” said DPD officer, Julie Reynolds.

One of the first #DayWithTheDPD tweets shows officer Reynolds helping a lost dog find its home and other officers starting their day with a SWAT workout.

Most importantly, the department wants to show the community some of the ways they like to get involved–beyond the duties of the badge.

“I’ve been here for 10-years and I’ve seen, a lot recently, but we’ve been getting involved…especially with the schools,” said Reynolds. “That’s a big thing with the children.”