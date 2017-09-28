Sixteen Huntsville City Schools Seniors selected as 2018 National Merit Semifinalists

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sixteen seniors from Grissom, New Century and Huntsville High have been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist for 2018. The students will have a chance to compete for over 7,500 scholarships worth more than $32 million that will be offered in the spring of 2018.

Sheri Crigger, a HCS College Counselor, says that this is “a reflection of twelve years of work for these students, along with their teachers and family,” adding that we “expect great things from these students and know they will accomplish much in the future.”

To become a Finalist, each candidate and their school must submit a detailed application that includes records of academics, school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, along with any employment, honors, and awards received.

The Semifinalists from the district are:

Grissom High

Peter Choi

Benton Davis

Alexandra Liever

Janey McManus

Lynnlee Poe

Charmain Su

Andrew Weir

Huntsville High

Grace Brandon

Emma Lynch

Elijah Morrow

Christian Pendergrass

Laura Walker

Rong Wang

New Century Technology High

Megan Cooper

Daniel Shady

Ethan Yeuell