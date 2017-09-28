Sixteen Huntsville City Schools Seniors selected as 2018 National Merit Semifinalists
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sixteen seniors from Grissom, New Century and Huntsville High have been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist for 2018. The students will have a chance to compete for over 7,500 scholarships worth more than $32 million that will be offered in the spring of 2018.
Sheri Crigger, a HCS College Counselor, says that this is “a reflection of twelve years of work for these students, along with their teachers and family,” adding that we “expect great things from these students and know they will accomplish much in the future.”
To become a Finalist, each candidate and their school must submit a detailed application that includes records of academics, school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, along with any employment, honors, and awards received.
The Semifinalists from the district are:
Grissom High
- Peter Choi
- Benton Davis
- Alexandra Liever
- Janey McManus
- Lynnlee Poe
- Charmain Su
- Andrew Weir
Huntsville High
- Grace Brandon
- Emma Lynch
- Elijah Morrow
- Christian Pendergrass
- Laura Walker
- Rong Wang
New Century Technology High
- Megan Cooper
- Daniel Shady
- Ethan Yeuell