Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic delay on Hwy 247 near Franklin/Colbert County Line

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A wreck involving an over-turned 18-wheeler is blocking traffic on Hwy 247 between Tuscumbia and Red Bay. Authorities say the wreck is around 2 miles south of the Franklin/Colbert County line.

The truck went over an embankment and overturned around 7:30 a.m.

Emergency crews transported the driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

Colbert County HazMat crews are en route to the scene. Authorities ask that you avoid the area at this time.