× Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention Sunday, October 1 at Ditto Landing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When you walk in the Out of the Darkness North Alabama Walk, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

Thanks to walkers and donors, AFSP has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025.

Join us the AFSP Alabama Chapter for North Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk on Sunday, October 1 at Ditto Landing.

You can click here to register online. Online registration closes at noon (local time) Friday, September 29.

However, anyone who would like to participate can register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts. Walk donations are accepted until December 31st.

Check-in and registration is at 2:30 p.m. October 1. The walk begins at 3:30 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, please contact Kari Kingsley at 256-335-2566

or carolineekingsley@gmail.com

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide.