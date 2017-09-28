Muscle Shoals man arrested, charged with production of child pornography

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Federal officials arrested 54-year-old Charles Mark McCormack of Muscle Shoals Wednesday for allegedly videotaping a child using the bathroom at his home. That’s according to the U.S Department of Justice.

The DOJ says McCormack recorded a minor born in or around 1992. They say the incident took place between August 1997 and October 1998.​

McCormack was charged Wednesday with sexual exploitation of children according to federal court records.

A Department of Homeland Security investigator began probing the case in 2016 after law enforcement received a copy of the videotape. According to our news partners at AL.com, the person who sent authorities the tape obtained it in 1998 after it fell out of McCormack’s briefcase.