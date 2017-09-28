Muscle Shoals man arrested, charged with production of child pornography
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Federal officials arrested 54-year-old Charles Mark McCormack of Muscle Shoals Wednesday for allegedly videotaping a child using the bathroom at his home. That’s according to the U.S Department of Justice.
The DOJ says McCormack recorded a minor born in or around 1992. They say the incident took place between August 1997 and October 1998.
McCormack was charged Wednesday with sexual exploitation of children according to federal court records.
A Department of Homeland Security investigator began probing the case in 2016 after law enforcement received a copy of the videotape. According to our news partners at AL.com, the person who sent authorities the tape obtained it in 1998 after it fell out of McCormack’s briefcase.