More than 700 new jobs part of Aerojet Rocketdyne expansion in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Thursday night the Huntsville City Council approved a project development agreement for the Aerojet Rocketdyne expansion. The project will provide for more than 700 new jobs. Those jobs will offer minimum salaries of almost $80,000.

Plans for the expansion include a defense business headquarters and rocket shop business unit at the Cummins Research Park. An advanced manufacturing plant will be created at the North Huntsville Industrial Park. The manufacturing plant will build propulsion engines for the SLS deep space rocket. Huntsville was able to land the $27 million project amid fierce competition.

"In the final stages, we competed with about 5 different states but early on it was about 12 different states across the Southeast," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

The project includes incentives to attract up to 1,200 employees as the facility potentially expands.