Jackson County home receives several complaints on Halloween display

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. –We may be more than a month away from Halloween, but many homes have decided to get a head start on the festivities.

WHNT has received numerous complaints about a particular Halloween display in a Jackson County yard. Several called the choice of decorations not just ghoulish but downright gruesome.

The Scottsboro homeowner says though he believes his decorations are all fun and games, he knows a few people in the area aren’t too happy about his decor.

“I was surprised because it’s just Halloween displays and it’s just dolls. Nothing’s real. We don’t want to threaten anybody or harm anybody,” said Austin Lee.

Lee told us that decorating for Halloween has been a family tradition for several years.

“Me and my grandmother always liked it. We invited kids from the school and they’d come out and we all had a good time,” said Lee.

When asked if he’d take down some of his scariest pieces, Lee said he didn’t plan to until November 1st.

WHNT spoke with the Scottsboro Police Department who say that the decorations aren’t against any laws, ordinances or regulations.