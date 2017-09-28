Investigators say several victims come forward following human trafficking arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security continue their investigation into 63-year-old Billy Edwards.

Edwards is accused of several sex crimes including human trafficking.

WHNT has learned that several victims have come forward to investigators since we first reported Edwards' arrest.

Investigators believe there are even more victims that Edwards specifically targeted.

WHNT News 19 started looking into who else was living in Edwards' home. We found that registered sex offender, 33-year-old Travis Foster, listed his address as Edwards' home. Foster was convicted of raping a minor in Marshall County in 2008.

Court documents show this isn't the first time Edwards has been accused of a crime. In 2008 Marshall County authorities charged him with enticing a child to enter. However, the case against him was dismissed in 2009.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into Edwards is ongoing. Investigators expect many more charges to be filed against Edwards in the near future.

WHNT has confirmed Edwards is an employee of the Limestone County Flea market. However, investigators haven't indicated how or if that is tied to the case.

If anyone knows of anyone else that may be a victim of Edwards, please contact Investigator Cathy Davis at 256-533-8831.

