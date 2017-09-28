Huntsville police involved in overnight chase through neighborhoods

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police were involved in a chase that started around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police attempted to pull over a driver, who they said appeared to be under the influence, on Grizzard Road, near Pulaski Pike.

The driver led authorities through northwest neighborhoods for about 10 minutes before ending on Westwood Drive, near Avondale Drive.

Authorities confirm that both the driver and passenger ran away on foot. Police said the driver tripped and fell during the pursuit, injuring himself. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

The canine unit was brought to the scene, but officers were unable to locate the passenger.

Police have impounded the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.