Huntsville Obedience Training Club’s 15th Annual Dog Fair this weekend at Monte Sano

Spend September 30th in the company of dogs and dog-lovers at beautiful Monte Sano State Park.

Enjoy trick routines set to music, demonstrations in obedience and agility, and try out lots of fun dog-related sports and competitions with your own dog. Kids can visit play carnival games and win prizes after learning how to be safe around unfamiliar dogs.

Many rescue organizations will be present, as well as local vendors with canine-related goods and services. The event is free, except for a small parking fee charged by the State Park. For more information, including a schedule of events, visit http://www.dogfair.org.