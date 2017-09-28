Huntsville company sends donations to co-workers in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Puerto Rican officials and citizens have been begging for help following Hurricane Maria's landfall on the island last week.

Duraboat Products and Axalta in Huntsville are working to send donations to co-workers that live in Puerto Rico.

"In Puerto Rico, we have a warehouse that we send unfinished goods. So we send those goods and services to the Caribbean Islands and the Island of Puerto Rico," said manager Matthew Navea.

Navea said several of their employees are in dire need of basic necessities. They've collected water purifiers and bottles, toiletries, generators and more to send.

"It is important supplies that we will get there by private jet. We are working with the government, with other resources to get the most important things to them in a timely manner," said Navea.

"We have a list of husband-wife, children, gender, and age and whether or not they have pets. So we were really able to pack each of these tubs with items each family would need," said manager Peggy Kutz.

Kutz started working for Duracoat a few months ago. She said she is glad to be part of a team that cares about others.

"When a disaster like this happens, everyone's hearts go out to those who are affected. It feels really good to work for a company that gives us a way to help and donate and pitches in their part," said Kutz.

The donations will be sent to the seven families. They will travel to Miami, Florida, and then be dispersed in the next few days.