Former Hartselle mayor dies at age 63 following illness

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Former Hartselle Mayor Don Hall passed away Thursday morning according to the city. Hall was 63 years old.

Hall had been diagnosed with an undisclosed illness several months ago. Details about the illness have not been released.

Hall was an insurance executive in Hartselle and a city council member before he was elected mayor in 2012. Hall resigned as mayor in November 2015.

City officials credit Hall with helping to organize the city’s first Veteran’s Day parade.