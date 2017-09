× Valley weather will finally feel like fall for the fifth week of Football Friday

After several weeks of above average temperatures, much cooler air will settle into the Valley in time for Week 5 of Football Friday.

Expect evening skies to become mostly clear throughout the game. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the upper 60s/low 70s. Temperatures fall from the low 70s at 7pm to the mid-60s at 10pm. Overnight low: 57. Wind: NNE 5-10. Sunset: 6:33 p.m.