Randolph’s Levon Fletcher makes plays and art

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Since taking over as Randolph's head coach in 2015, Nick Flanagan has led the Raiders to the best two seasons in program history. Senior starting running and defensive back Levon Fletcher has been with him every step of the way. “Coach Flanagan he first game in here that was his whole thing were gonna change the culture," Fletcher said. "Me and my teammates from middle school, we just came in here and had attitude that one day we were gonna change this program.”

Fletcher did just that as the Raiders made the first two playoff appearances in school history in 2015 and 2016, now as a senior he hopes to lead his team to its first post season win. Along the way Fletcher has made quite the name for himself on the field, and he's heading to next level after committing to Troy. “Football for me has always been a dream to play in college," he told WHNT News 19's Taylor Tannebaum. "About 10th grade I felt I could play in college as did my mom too. Then from there I had a goal to play in college and got blessed it came true.”

Fletcher's talent's extend to off the field. When practice is over he trades his shoulder pads for a sketch pad, and he says art is something he has been interest in since a young age. “When I was younger I was interested in graffiti. So when I came to Randolph art was one of the biggest things, so academics and art. I got into art class, it's something that relaxes me after all studying and work. I love going to art every time I get a chance to go in there and draw something I go in there.”