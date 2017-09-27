Playboy magazine confirms founder Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died at 91 Wednesday of natural causes at his home.

Playboy magazine confirmed the news on Twitter.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Hefner started Playboy at his Chicago home 64 years ago.

Playboy became the largest-selling men’s magazine in the world. The magazine is published in more than 20 countries around the world.

Hefner is survived by his wife Crystal, four grown children, Christie, who served as CEO of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years, David, Marston and Cooper, who currently serves as Chief Creative Officer at the company.