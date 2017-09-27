Man arrested after police chase Tuesday faces attempted murder charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. -- A man arrested after a 45 minute car chase Tuesday is now facing attempted murder charges according to police.

Muscle Shoals police say 48-year-old James Lee Holland refused to stop after authorities realized he was driving a stolen vehicle. According to police, Holland lead dozens of officers across two counties before coming to a stop behind Webster Elementary School in Muscle Shoals.

Police say Holland rammed into several police cars, nearly running over an officer. Holland was also charged Tuesday with theft of property, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

According to investigators, the vehicle was stolen from a convenience store on Second Street in Muscle Shoals early Tuesday morning.