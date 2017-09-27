× Madison mayor’s wife pleads guilty to DUI, avoids jail time for driving 103 mph on the interstate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Madison Mayor Paul Finley’s wife, Julie Finley, pleaded guilty to DUI on Wednesday. She also faced a Reckless Driving charge, which was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard confirmed details to WHNT News 19, saying Finley faced 180 days in jail as part of the plea deal, but that sentence was suspended for two years while she will be on probation. That means she will not serve jail time unless she violates her probation.

That also comes with an alcohol treatment regimen. Broussard called the sentence “standard fare for a first time DUI.”

Court records in the DUI arrest show she blew a .273 on a preliminary breath test for alcohol intoxication, with .08 being the legal limit.

State Troopers say they pulled Finley over for driving 103 miles per hour on I-565 near Memorial Parkway at 4:30 pm on a Wednesday, January 18, 2017.